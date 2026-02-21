Lindy Waters Injury: Not playing Saturday
Waters (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Kings.
Waters will miss a seventh consecutive game while recovering from a left knee injury. His next chance to play is Monday against the Pistons, though his return wouldn't impact the Spurs' rotation all that much, seeing as he's averaging just 6.8 minutes per game off the bench this season.
