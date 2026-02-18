Lindy Waters Injury: Not playing Thursday
Waters (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Suns, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Waters continues to work through a left knee injury that will cause him to miss a sixth consecutive game. His next chance to play is Saturday against the Kings, though the Spurs have not provided a clear timeline for Waters' return.
