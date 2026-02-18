Lindy Waters headshot

Lindy Waters Injury: Not playing Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Waters (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Suns, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Waters continues to work through a left knee injury that will cause him to miss a sixth consecutive game. His next chance to play is Saturday against the Kings, though the Spurs have not provided a clear timeline for Waters' return.

Lindy Waters
San Antonio Spurs
