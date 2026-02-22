Lindy Waters Injury: Questionable for Monday
Waters (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Pistons.
Waters could return to the lineup Monday after missing the last seven games due to a left knee injury. Even if he is cleared to play, he doesn't figure to see a significant role.
