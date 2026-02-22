Lindy Waters headshot

Lindy Waters Injury: Questionable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Waters (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Pistons.

Waters could return to the lineup Monday after missing the last seven games due to a left knee injury. Even if he is cleared to play, he doesn't figure to see a significant role.

Lindy Waters
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lindy Waters See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lindy Waters See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
17 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
18 days ago
Which NBA Player Is Fastest on Every Team? 2024-25 Speed Rankings
NBA
Which NBA Player Is Fastest on Every Team? 2024-25 Speed Rankings
Author Image
Thomas Leary
277 days ago
Fantasy Basketball: Notes from the Trade Deadline
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Notes from the Trade Deadline
Author Image
Dan Bruno
February 12, 2025