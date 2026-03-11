Lindy Waters headshot

Lindy Waters Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Waters (illness) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Denver, Raul Dominguez Jr. of the Associated Press reports.

Waters missed the Spurs' most recent game due to illness, and he's back on the injury report ahead of Thursday's tilt. The 28-year-old is averaging just 6.5 minutes per game this season.

Lindy Waters
San Antonio Spurs
