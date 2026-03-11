Lindy Waters Injury: Questionable for Thursday
Waters (illness) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Denver, Raul Dominguez Jr. of the Associated Press reports.
Waters missed the Spurs' most recent game due to illness, and he's back on the injury report ahead of Thursday's tilt. The 28-year-old is averaging just 6.5 minutes per game this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lindy Waters See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1920 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 534 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 435 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Which NBA Player Is Fastest on Every Team? 2024-25 Speed Rankings294 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball: Notes from the Trade DeadlineFebruary 12, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lindy Waters See More