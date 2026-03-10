Lindy Waters headshot

Lindy Waters Injury: Ruled out with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2026 at 3:38pm

Waters is out for Tuesday's game against the Celtics with an illness.

Waters' next chance to play comes Thursday versus the Nuggets. He's seen double-digit minutes just one time over his last six appearances, so Waters' absence shouldn't have a major impact on the rotation Tuesday.

Lindy Waters
San Antonio Spurs
