Lindy Waters Injury: Ruled out with illness
Waters is out for Tuesday's game against the Celtics with an illness.
Waters' next chance to play comes Thursday versus the Nuggets. He's seen double-digit minutes just one time over his last six appearances, so Waters' absence shouldn't have a major impact on the rotation Tuesday.
