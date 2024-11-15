Lindy Waters Injury: Won't return Friday
Waters will not return to Friday's game against the Grizzlies due to a left knee hyperextension, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Waters went to the locker room in the second quarter after suffering a left knee injury, and he will not return to Friday's contest. Brandon Podziemski started in the second half and Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield should see increased playing time off the bench.
