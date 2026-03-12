Lindy Waters News: Available to play
Waters (illness) is available for Thursday's game versus the Nuggets, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Waters is back after a one-game absence, so he should see his usual limited minutes off the bench Thursday evening. Waters is averaging 2.1 points per game on 37.9 percent shooting this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lindy Waters See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1921 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 535 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 436 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Which NBA Player Is Fastest on Every Team? 2024-25 Speed Rankings295 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball: Notes from the Trade DeadlineFebruary 12, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lindy Waters See More