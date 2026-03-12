Lindy Waters headshot

Lindy Waters News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Waters (illness) is available for Thursday's game versus the Nuggets, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Waters is back after a one-game absence, so he should see his usual limited minutes off the bench Thursday evening. Waters is averaging 2.1 points per game on 37.9 percent shooting this season.

