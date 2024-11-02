Lindy Waters News: Back to bench Saturday
Waters is not in the Warriors' starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockets.
Waters will retreat to the bench Saturday as Andrew Wiggins is inserted into the starting five after missing the last two games due to a back injury. Waters started in the Warriors' 104-89 win over the Pelicans on Wednesday and finished with three points, three assists, one rebound, one block and one steal across 30 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now