Lindy Waters News: Coming off bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Waters is not in the Warriors' starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Suns, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.

Waters has started in the Warriors' last seven games, and over that span he averaged 7.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists over 22.0 minutes per contest. However, Water will retreat to the bench for Saturday's game due to the Warriors inserting Brandin Podziemski into the starting lineup.

