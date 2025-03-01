Fantasy Basketball
Lindy Waters News: Fails to score Saturday

Published on March 1, 2025

Waters supplied zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) over four minutes during Saturday's 115-94 victory over the Nets.

Waters barely touched the floor again Saturday, continuing to struggle when it comes to playing meaningful minutes for his new team. After being traded from the Warriors, Waters has appeared in just five games, all of which have been garbage time. At this stage, his path to minutes is littered with obstacles, making him a non-factor for a team with playoff aspirations.

