Lindy Waters News: Gets garbage-time run
Waters played the final 7:36 of Thursday's 126-110 win over the Nets, finishing with six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt).
Following a recent seven-game absence due to a hyperextended left knee, Waters had been available for a third straight contest, but Thursday marked the first occasion that he played. The Spurs turned to Waters in garbage time of the blowout, with the veteran wing nailing a pair of three-pointers during his time on the court. Though he's healthy again, Waters is unlikely to be a regular factor in the rotation while the Spurs are at full strength.
