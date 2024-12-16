Lindy Waters News: Notches 12 points
Waters finished Sunday's 143-133 loss to the Mavericks with 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and four steals over 21 minutes.
Waters reached double-digit points for the fifth time this campaign. He had the hot hand Sunday and played more minutes than Brandin Podziemski as a result. The Warriors are looking for a spark, as they've lost seven of their past eight games. Waters is worth keeping an eye on in fantasy leagues going forward.
