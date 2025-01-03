Fantasy Basketball
Lindy Waters headshot

Lindy Waters News: Solid outing against Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Waters finished Thursday's 139-105 victory over the 76ers with 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one block in 16 minutes.

Waters scored in double figures for the sixth time this season for Golden State in Thursday's win over Philadelphia. It was a solid bounce-back game after going 0-for-6 the previous game in the loss to the Cavaliers on Monday.

Lindy Waters
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
