Waters totaled eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 91-90 loss to the Rockets.

After making seven consecutive starts, Waters has now come off Golden State's bench in his last four appearances. Over those four bench outings, Waters is averaging 4.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 19.5 minutes.