Lindy Waters News: Starting Friday
Waters is in the Warriors' starting lineup for Friday's game against Memphis, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Waters will make his second start of the 2024-25 regular season Friday due to De'Anthony Melton being sidelined with a sprained left ACL. In Waters' first start Oct. 30 against the Pelicans, he finished with three points, three assists, one rebound, one steal and one block across 30 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now