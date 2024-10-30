Fantasy Basketball
Lindy Waters headshot

Lindy Waters News: Starting nod Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Waters is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against New Orleans, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Waters gets the start with Stephen Curry (ankle) and Andrew Wiggins (back) sidelined. Wednesday will mark Waters first start since his rookie season in 2021-22, but after a 21-point (8-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt) outburst Tuesday, coach Steve Kerr will go with the hot hand.

Lindy Waters
Golden State Warriors
