Lindy Waters News: Starting Saturday vs. Spurs

Waters (illness) is in the Warriors' starting lineup for Saturday's game against San Antonio.

Waters was added to Saturday's injury report due to an illness, but the fourth-year forward will be able to play. Over his last four games in the Warriors' starting lineup, Waters has averaged 6.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals over 19.3 minutes per game. He could see a slight uptick in playing time Saturday due to Jonathan Kuminga (illness) being sidelined.