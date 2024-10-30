Lindy Waters News: Steps up with 21 points

Waters closed Tuesday's 124-106 win over the Pelicans with 21 points (8-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes.

Waters entered the lineup after early struggles from the frontcourt starters and responded with an excellent line. Coach Steve Kerr rode the hot hand and kept him in the lineup, exploring the depth of his squad with several key pieces absent. Waters joins the Warriors after riding the bench for the Thunder for three seasons.