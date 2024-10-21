Lindy Waters News: Unlikely to see minutes off bench

Waters will not be in the Warriors' rotation to start the 2024-25 regular season, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Waters spent the first three years of his NBA career with the Thunder, and across 38 regular-season games during the 2023-24 campaign, he averaged 3.6 points and 1.1 rebounds over 7.4 minutes per game. He was dealt to the Warriors in late June, and if he's not getting reps at the NBA level, he could spend a good amount of time in the G League.