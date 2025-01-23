Lindy Waters News: Will play Thursday

Waters (shoulder) is available for Thursday's game against the Bulls, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Waters was one of several players who were questionable for the Warriors ahead of this matchup, but in the end, he'll be available and should see steady minutes off the bench. Waters is averaging 7.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game in 10 outings this month.