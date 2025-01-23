Fantasy Basketball
Lindy Waters headshot

Lindy Waters News: Will play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 23, 2025 at 6:19pm

Waters (shoulder) is available for Thursday's game against the Bulls, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Waters was one of several players who were questionable for the Warriors ahead of this matchup, but in the end, he'll be available and should see steady minutes off the bench. Waters is averaging 7.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game in 10 outings this month.

Lindy Waters
Golden State Warriors
