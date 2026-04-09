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LJ Cryer Injury: Exits early Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2026 at 9:34pm

Head coach Steve Kerr said postgame that Cryer exited Thursday's 119-103 loss to the Lakers in the fourth quarter and did not return due to a sprained right ankle, Nick Friedell of The Athletic reports. He finished with eight points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one steal in 15 minutes.

Cryer stepped on an opposing player's foot and rolled his ankle. The rookie was down for a considerable amount of time and needed help getting back to the locker room, though he was later spotted back on the bench. Kerr said Cryer will be re-evaluated Friday morning, and he faces a short turnaround if he hopes to suit up Friday against Sacramento. He can be considered highly questionable for Friday's contest until the Warriors provide an update on his status.

LJ Cryer
Golden State Warriors
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