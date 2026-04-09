LJ Cryer Injury: Exits early Thursday

Head coach Steve Kerr said postgame that Cryer exited Thursday's 119-103 loss to the Lakers in the fourth quarter and did not return due to a sprained right ankle, Nick Friedell of The Athletic reports. He finished with eight points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one steal in 15 minutes.

Cryer stepped on an opposing player's foot and rolled his ankle. The rookie was down for a considerable amount of time and needed help getting back to the locker room, though he was later spotted back on the bench. Kerr said Cryer will be re-evaluated Friday morning, and he faces a short turnaround if he hopes to suit up Friday against Sacramento. He can be considered highly questionable for Friday's contest until the Warriors provide an update on his status.