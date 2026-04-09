LJ Cryer Injury: Helped to locker room
Cryer went to the locker room after suffering a right ankle injury during the fourth quarter of Thursday's game against the Lakers, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports.
Cryer appeared to step on an opposing player's foot, which resulted in a twisted ankle. He wasn't able to put any weight on the foot after the play and needed assistance heading down the tunnel. However, Cryer was spotted back on the bench shortly after, per Nick Friedell of The Athletic, indicating that the injury may not be as serious as it initially looked.
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