LJ Cryer headshot

LJ Cryer Injury: Helped to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Cryer went to the locker room after suffering a right ankle injury during the fourth quarter of Thursday's game against the Lakers, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports.

Cryer appeared to step on an opposing player's foot, which resulted in a twisted ankle. He wasn't able to put any weight on the foot after the play and needed assistance heading down the tunnel. However, Cryer was spotted back on the bench shortly after, per Nick Friedell of The Athletic, indicating that the injury may not be as serious as it initially looked.

LJ Cryer
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LJ Cryer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LJ Cryer See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
Author Image
Joe Mayo
20 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Joe Mayo
22 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Joe Mayo
24 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
Author Image
Joe Mayo
71 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
73 days ago