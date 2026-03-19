LJ Cryer headshot

LJ Cryer Injury: Likely to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Cryer is probable for Friday's game against the Pistons due to left hamstring injury management.

Following a two-game absence, Cryer looks to be ready to rejoin the lineup Friday. Over his last six games, Cryer has averaged 9.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 2.2 three-pointers in 17.9 minutes per contest while shooting 40.6 percent from beyond the arc.

LJ Cryer
Golden State Warriors
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