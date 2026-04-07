LJ Cryer headshot

LJ Cryer Injury: Out for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Cryer (illness) won't play Tuesday against the Kings.

This will be Cryer's second straight game on the sidelines due to illness. His next chance to play will come Thursday versus the Lakers, which will be the first game in a back-to-back set.

LJ Cryer
Golden State Warriors
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