LJ Cryer headshot

LJ Cryer Injury: Out with ankle sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 1:01pm

Cryer (ankle) is out for Friday's game against the Kings.

Cryer left Thursday's loss to the Lakers in the fourth quarter due to a sprained right ankle, and he's now out for the second half of this back-to-back set. More playing time is open to Pat Spencer, Gary Payton and De'Anthony Melton on Friday.

LJ Cryer
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LJ Cryer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LJ Cryer See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
Author Image
Joe Mayo
21 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Joe Mayo
23 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Joe Mayo
25 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
Author Image
Joe Mayo
72 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
74 days ago