LJ Cryer Injury: Out with ankle sprain
Cryer (ankle) is out for Friday's game against the Kings.
Cryer left Thursday's loss to the Lakers in the fourth quarter due to a sprained right ankle, and he's now out for the second half of this back-to-back set. More playing time is open to Pat Spencer, Gary Payton and De'Anthony Melton on Friday.
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