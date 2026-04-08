LJ Cryer Injury: Probable for Thursday
Cryer (illness) is probable for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
Cryer appears likely to return from a two-game absence. The Warriors could be very thin for the front end of this back-to-back set, and Stephen Curry (knee) is questionable to play, which could open things up for Cryer.
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