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LJ Cryer Injury: Probable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 1:45pm

Cryer (illness) is probable for Thursday's game against the Lakers.

Cryer appears likely to return from a two-game absence. The Warriors could be very thin for the front end of this back-to-back set, and Stephen Curry (knee) is questionable to play, which could open things up for Cryer.

LJ Cryer
Golden State Warriors
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