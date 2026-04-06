LJ Cryer Injury: Probable to face Sacramento
Cryer (illness) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Kings.
Cryer missed Sunday's loss to Houston due to an illness but is likely to return to action Tuesday. With Stephen Curry (knee) likely to suit up for a second consecutive contest, Cryer could see a dip in playing time. The rookie has averaged 8.2 points and 1.8 assists in 21.2 minutes per tilt over his last five appearances.
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