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LJ Cryer Injury: Tabbed questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 2:29pm

Cryer (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.

Cryer was held out Monday against Washington while battling a left hamstring issue, but he'll have a chance to return for Wednesday's game. The Warriors should have another update on his availability in Boston closer to tipoff.

LJ Cryer
Golden State Warriors
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