LJ Cryer Injury: Tabbed questionable for Wednesday
Cryer (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.
Cryer was held out Monday against Washington while battling a left hamstring issue, but he'll have a chance to return for Wednesday's game. The Warriors should have another update on his availability in Boston closer to tipoff.
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