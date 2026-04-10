LJ Cryer Injury: To be re-evaluated in one week
Cryer will be re-evaluated in one week after an MRI confirmed a right ankle sprain.
Cryer suffered the ankle injury late in Thursday's 119-103 loss to the Lakers. The 24-year-old appeared in 18 regular-season games (one start) this season, averaging 8.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.2 steals across 16.2 minutes per contest. He's currently signed to a two-way contract and will not be eligible for the postseason unless he's converted to a standard deal.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LJ Cryer See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 2021 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 1823 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 1625 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 2872 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 2674 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LJ Cryer See More