LJ Cryer Injury: Won't play Sunday
Cryer has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Rockets due to an illness.
An illness will keep Cryer out of Sunday's game, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Tuesday's meeting with the Kings. Pat Spencer should be more involved in the rotation Sunday with Cryer unavailable.
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