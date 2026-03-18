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LJ Cryer Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Cryer (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.

Cryer has been downgraded from questionable to out for Wednesday's game. While Cryer holds a minor role in the rotation, his absence could mean a slight uptick in playing time for Pat Spencer, Will Richard or Gary Payton. Cryer's next chance to play will come Friday at Detroit.

LJ Cryer
Golden State Warriors
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