LJ Cryer Injury: Won't play Wednesday
Cryer (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.
Cryer has been downgraded from questionable to out for Wednesday's game. While Cryer holds a minor role in the rotation, his absence could mean a slight uptick in playing time for Pat Spencer, Will Richard or Gary Payton. Cryer's next chance to play will come Friday at Detroit.
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