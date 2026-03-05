LJ Cryer headshot

LJ Cryer News: Available Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Cryer (hamstring) will be available off the bench Thursday against Houston, Nick Friedell of The Athletic reports.

Cryer has missed the last few weeks due to a hamstring injury, but he'll join the team for Thursday's clash and expects to be utilized in the rotation, per Slater. The rookie has appeared in only three games for Golden State this season, scoring six points in eight total minutes.

LJ Cryer
Golden State Warriors
