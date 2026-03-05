LJ Cryer News: Available Thursday
Cryer (hamstring) will be available off the bench Thursday against Houston, Nick Friedell of The Athletic reports.
Cryer has missed the last few weeks due to a hamstring injury, but he'll join the team for Thursday's clash and expects to be utilized in the rotation, per Slater. The rookie has appeared in only three games for Golden State this season, scoring six points in eight total minutes.
