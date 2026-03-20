LJ Cryer News: Available to play
Cryer (hamstring) is available for Friday's game in Detroit.
Cryer is back after a two-game stint on the sidelines, and he should see limited minutes behind Brandin Podziemski. The rookie is averaging 7.0 points and 1.7 triples per game this season.
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