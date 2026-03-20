LJ Cryer headshot

LJ Cryer News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 3:21pm

Cryer (hamstring) is available for Friday's game in Detroit.

Cryer is back after a two-game stint on the sidelines, and he should see limited minutes behind Brandin Podziemski. The rookie is averaging 7.0 points and 1.7 triples per game this season.

LJ Cryer
Golden State Warriors
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