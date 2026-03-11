LJ Cryer headshot

LJ Cryer News: Plays well in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2026 at 1:08pm

Cryer chipped in 17 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), one rebound and two assists in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 130-124 overtime loss to the Bulls.

Cryer continues to make a strong impression for the Warriors as the team struggles with injuries. Over his last four games, he's averaging 11.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

LJ Cryer
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LJ Cryer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LJ Cryer See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
Author Image
Joe Mayo
42 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
44 days ago