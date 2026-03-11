LJ Cryer News: Plays well in loss
Cryer chipped in 17 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), one rebound and two assists in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 130-124 overtime loss to the Bulls.
Cryer continues to make a strong impression for the Warriors as the team struggles with injuries. Over his last four games, he's averaging 11.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
