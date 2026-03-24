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LJ Cryer News: Provides lift off bench in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Cryer scored 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt) and added four rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes off the bench Monday in the Warriors' 137-131 overtime win over the Mavericks.

After a recent two-game absence due to left hamstring injury management, Cryer has returned to provide Golden State with some stellar perimeter shooting in each of the past three contests. Cryer has drilled at least three triples in each of those games, converting at a 55 percent clip overall from downtown. Stephen Curry (knee) is scheduled to be re-evaluated Tuesday and may be moving closer to a return, but so long as the two-time league MVP remains sidelined, Cryer should have a decent chance at maintaining a regular spot in the Golden State rotation.

LJ Cryer
Golden State Warriors
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