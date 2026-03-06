LJ Cryer News: Puts up 12 points in return

Cryer (hamstring) tallied 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes off the bench in Thursday's 115-113 win over the Rockets.

Suiting up at the NBA or G League for the first time since Jan. 25 after completing his recovery from a left hamstring issue, Cryer ended up being included in the rotation for a Warriors squad that was down seven players due to injury. The rookie two-way guard out of Houston acquitted himself well during his time on the court to help lead Golden State to an upset win, but Cryer could drop back out of the rotation for the Warriors' next game Saturday at Oklahoma City if any of Moses Moody (wrist), Will Richard (ankle) or Gary Payton (ankle) return to action.