L.J. Figueroa News: Posts 24 points in victory

Figueroa amassed 24 points (10-12 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 24 minutes in Friday's 116-104 G League win over the Wisconsin Herd.

Figueroa was highly efficient, shooting 83.3 percent from the field for one of his best performances of the season. It was Figueroa's third straight appearance off the bench, which has been his usual role throughout the campaign. However, it hasn't been a big limitation lately, as he has scored over 15 points in four successive outings.