Johnson (hamstring) didn't play in Saturday's 119-112 G League win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Johnson will finish the 2024-25 G League campaign with averages of 10.7 points, 4.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 43 appearances. The 25-year-old shot 47.4 percent from the field and 26.3 percent from beyond the arc.