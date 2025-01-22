Logan Johnson Injury: Out with shoulder injury

Johnson didn't play in Tuesday's 112-107 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes due to a shoulder sprain.

Johnson got hurt after making a rare start in the previous game against the Capitanes. The guard could be ruled out of a few more matches while he continues to work on his recovery. However, his replacement in the starting lineup Javonte Cooke did a good job Tuesday, becoming a potential beneficiary of the playing time lost by Johnson in case of an extended absence.