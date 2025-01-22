Logan Johnson Injury: Out with shoulder injury
Johnson didn't play in Tuesday's 112-107 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes due to a shoulder sprain.
Johnson got hurt after making a rare start in the previous game against the Capitanes. The guard could be ruled out of a few more matches while he continues to work on his recovery. However, his replacement in the starting lineup Javonte Cooke did a good job Tuesday, becoming a potential beneficiary of the playing time lost by Johnson in case of an extended absence.
Logan Johnson
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now