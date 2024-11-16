Logan Johnson News: Does it all in win

Johnson registered 33 points (10-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 12 assists, eight rebounds, three blocks and a steal in 40 minutes during Friday's 132-121 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.

Johnson finished second on the team in scoring behind Buddy Boeheim, dished out a game-high 12 assists and ended two boards shy of a triple-double. He also recorded a game-high four combined steals and blocks.