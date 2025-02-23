Logan Johnson News: Double-double in G League win

Johnson logged 12 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 assists, five rebounds and two steals over 35 minutes Saturday during the G League Oklahoma City Blue's 134-125 win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Johnson logged a season-high 13 assists Saturday en route to his first double-double of the G League regular season. He has averaged 12.2 points, 7.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 2.0 steals over 29.9 minutes per game over his last five G League outings.