Logan Johnson News: Flirts with double-double

Johnson totaled 17 points (6-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and three steals across 34 minutes Monday during the G League Oklahoma City Blue's 119-114 win over the Capital City Go-Go.

Johnson posted a strong all-around showing, falling just one assist shy of his first double-double of the G League regular season. He's averaging 8.0 points, 1.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals through 17 regular-season appearances.