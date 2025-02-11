Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Logan Johnson headshot

Logan Johnson News: Flirts with double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 11, 2025 at 1:39pm

Johnson totaled 17 points (6-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and three steals across 34 minutes Monday during the G League Oklahoma City Blue's 119-114 win over the Capital City Go-Go.

Johnson posted a strong all-around showing, falling just one assist shy of his first double-double of the G League regular season. He's averaging 8.0 points, 1.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals through 17 regular-season appearances.

Logan Johnson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now