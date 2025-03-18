Logan Johnson News: Leads team in scoring

Johnson tallied 26 points (10-17 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists and five rebounds in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 124-118 win over the Rip City Remix.

Johnson's efficient shooting helped him lead the Blue in scoring during Tuesday's win. Johnson is averaging 9.6 points, 4.3 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 20.3 minutes across his 27 appearances this season.