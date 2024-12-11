Logan Johnson News: Minimal impact in return
Johnson (undisclosed) totaled one rebound in nine minutes Tuesday during the G League Oklahoma City Blue's 107-103 loss to the Birmingham Squadron.
Johnson missed time near the end of November with an undisclosed injury but was given the green light to suit up Tuesday. He didn't take on his typical workload, as he'd logged 30-plus minutes in each of his previous five appearances, so he may still be getting back into game shape.
Logan Johnson
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now