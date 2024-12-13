Logan Johnson News: Nabs triple-double in G League win

Johnson supplied 21 points (10-13 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and one block across 36 minutes in Friday's 120-114 G League win over the Austin Spurs.

Johnson tied the highest scoring mark on the Blue while leading the club in rebounds and assists Friday. The 25-year-old has averaged 12.2 points, 7.2 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 0.8 steals across 28.9 minutes per contest in eight G League Tip-Off Tournament outings.