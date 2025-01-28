Logan Johnson News: Six assists in G League return

Johnson (shoulder) tallied five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, six assists and three steals in 21 minutes during Monday's 103-96 win over San Diego.

After missing last Tuesday's win over the Capitanes with a shoulder injury, Johnson recorded a team-high six assists and three steals in his return off Oklahoma City's bench Monday. The 25-year-old is averaging 9.5 points, 5.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 21.5 minutes over 22 games (10 starts) in the G League this season.