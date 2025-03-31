London Johnson News: Fills box score in rare start

Johnson tallied seven points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 28 minutes during Saturday's 128-93 G League win over the Long Island Nets.

The 20-year-old made a rare start in Saturday's season finale, tying a season high in swipes and setting a new season best in swats. Over his last five games (two starts), Johnson averaged 4.8 points, 3.0 assists, 2.6 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.8 three-pointers in 20.1 minutes.