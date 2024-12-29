London Johnson News: Plays 12 minutes in return

Johnson (foot) posted one point (0-1 FG, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block in 12 minutes during Friday's 120-103 G League loss to the Grand Rapids Gold.

Johnson made his first appearance since Dec. 7 and appears to have moved past a lingering foot injury. Across eight G League appearances, he's averaged 12.6 minutes per game.