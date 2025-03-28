Lonnie Walker Injury: Active in Friday's practice
Walker (neck) was a full participant during Friday's practice, Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Walker has missed the Sixers' last three outings due to a concussion and neck sprain, though his presence at practice bodes well for his status against Miami on Saturday. The 26-year-old has missed eight of the club's last nine outings, and he could face restrictions whenever he returns.
