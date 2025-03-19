Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lonnie Walker headshot

Lonnie Walker Injury: Could return Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

The 76ers hope Walker (concussion) can return to action against the Spurs on Friday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Walker has missed each of the Sixers' last five games, but the organization believes the veteran might return to action Friday, as he continues to work his way back from a concussion. Walker is averaging 9.1 points per game since joining the 76ers after the All-Star break.

Lonnie Walker
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now