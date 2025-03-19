Lonnie Walker Injury: Could return Friday
The 76ers hope Walker (concussion) can return to action against the Spurs on Friday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Walker has missed each of the Sixers' last five games, but the organization believes the veteran might return to action Friday, as he continues to work his way back from a concussion. Walker is averaging 9.1 points per game since joining the 76ers after the All-Star break.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now